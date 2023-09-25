Keen to take your dog to the beach? Times have now changed for Wollongong's orange zone beaches.
From Saturday, September 23, dogs are now only allowed on orange zone beaches before 9am and after 6pm.
"This is to align with daylight saving hours and to allow swimmers access to the beach during the day," Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said.
Cr Bradbery said most people do the right thing, but warned council randomly patrols all areas to ensure that dog owners are following the rules.
"Council's compliance officers will be out and about to provide dog owners with advice on when they can and can't visit the beach," he said.
Orange zone beaches include:
Dogs are never allowed in red zones. That includes on headlands and rock platforms. It also includes near lifeguard zones which are mapped out by red and yellow flags, as well as the surrounding beach area.
Dogs are allowed in orange zone areas as set times but must stay on a leash. During the summer season, that means before 9am and after 6pm.
Dogs are allowed off-leash at any time in green zone areas. Just make sure your dog is on a leash when you enter and exit the beach.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.