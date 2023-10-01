Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Crowds flock to the beach as Illawarra swelters

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
October 2 2023 - 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beaches were packed as long weekend crowds flocked to the coast to cool off, amid soaring temperatures on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.