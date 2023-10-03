Property losses have been reported on the South Coast after a bushfire raged through almost 6000 hectares west of Bermagui.
The Coolagolite Road fire has been downgraded to a watch and act level early Wednesday morning, as firefighters work to contain the fire.
While there was some overnight rain and drop in temperature as a southerly change swept in early Wednesday morning, the fire is still listed as out-of-control.
