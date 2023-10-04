Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Coolagolite Road fire is spotting in Murrah, homes have been lost

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 4 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thick, dark smoke billowed in the distance and ash began to rain down, but Vanessa Forbes waited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.