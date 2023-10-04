Wild winds and rain are bringing trees down and causing roofs to leak across the Illawarra.
Multiple weather warnings are in place for the region, including for damaging winds up to 90km/h, hazardous surf and a gale force wind warning for the coast.
Around 25 millimetres of rain was recorded overnight, with wind gusts up 69km/h in Albion Park on Thursday morning, 61km/h in Bellambi and 50km/h in Kiama.
"A low pressure system just off the South Coast of the state will result in damaging winds," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"The risk of severe weather will gradually abate during Thursday morning as the low tracks east and moves further offshore."
The SES has received 22 call outs in the region during the past 24 hours due to the wild weather, with Illawarra residents urged to call 132 500 if they need help during a storm emergency.
"NSW SES is expecting calls and incidents to increase over the next few hours as people report overnight activity associated with high winds and rainfall," a spokesperson said.
"The majority of calls have been for leaking and damaged roofs, and trees down on properties."
People are urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
