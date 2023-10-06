NRL coach and former player Trent Barrett has listed his luxury Barrack Point home, with expectations that it could attract a record-breaking price.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom Hamptons style new-build, has a prime waterfront position along with plenty of high-end inclusions.
Listing agent Amanda Bonnici of Ray White Shellharbour City confirmed the impressive home had hit the market, but was unable to comment on ownership of the home.
Documents reveal however that the property was bought by the Parramatta Eels assistant coach in 2019 for $1.764 million.
It then had an older style home on the block with the current impressive digs built in 2022 by the former Dragons player.
It comes onto the market as Barrack Point properties continue to impress.
The suburb record was smashed last month by more than $3 million, with the sale of a $6.8 million beachfront home at 41 Junction Road.
Meanwhile a home at 47 Junction Road, Barrack Point sold for $3,250,000 also in September.
The median price for homes in the southern Illawarra suburb now sits at $1.18 million, with prices rising by 37 per cent over the last five years according to CoreLogic.
There is plenty to like about the home both inside and out.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and main living area have stunning views through floor to ceiling glass doors across the ocean and to the beach.
A seperate living room features a sandstone gas fireplace and the large kitchen is built in an attractive Shaker style which complements the coastal setting.
While the beach is just footsteps away a private heated pool with glass feature wall, along with extensive entertaining areas.
The properties prime spot, along with its top-end build and luxury features is expected to attract buyers according to Ms Bonnici.
"It's on one of the most prestigious streets in Barrack Point and the South Coast, " she said.
"It has a prime clifftop position with privacy and uninterrupted views."
While a price guide has not been put on the home industry sources expect it to tumble the suburb record.
