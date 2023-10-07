Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Ita Buttrose discusses life, health and more all for Illawarra's One Door Mental Health

Updated October 7 2023 - 11:02pm, first published 10:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speaker Ita Buttrose shared many experiences and thoughts at the One Door Mental health fundraiser. Picture by Josh Brightman Balanced Image Studio
Speaker Ita Buttrose shared many experiences and thoughts at the One Door Mental health fundraiser. Picture by Josh Brightman Balanced Image Studio

She's so well known she needs just one name: Ita.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.