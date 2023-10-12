Illawarra Mercury
Pro-Palestine rally in Wollongong amid violence in Gaza, Israel

By Natalie Croxon
October 12 2023 - 3:34pm
Jet Hunt and Owen Marsden-Readford, who will rally in support of Palestinians in October. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong university students will rally in the city in a show of support for Palestinians as Israel continues to bombard Gaza in the wake of the deadly Hamas attacks.

