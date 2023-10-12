Wollongong university students will rally in the city in a show of support for Palestinians as Israel continues to bombard Gaza in the wake of the deadly Hamas attacks.
The group Students for Palestine is planning a peaceful protest to take place at 1pm next Friday, October 21 in MacCabe Park.
"We're organising this rally because I think it's absolutely vital to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, particularly right now," Students for Palestine member Owen Marsden-Readford said.
"Israel has launched, and is launching, a truly horrific attack on Gaza."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "to change the Middle East" after Hamas, a listed terrorist group, killed more than 1200 people - including Australian woman Galit Carbone - and injured 3000-plus more in attacks in southern Israel on Saturday, October 7.
Israel has since launched a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza and declared a "complete siege", cutting off water, power, food and fuel to the strip of land home to 2.3 million people, almost half of whom are children.
The Israel Defence Force is also preparing for a ground assault on Gaza in the war against Hamas.
As of 3pm Thursday, 1200 Palestinians have been killed and over 5300 injured in the ensuing violence, and the United Nations estimates 339,000 people in Gaza have been displaced.
The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, has denounced Hamas' attacks and also voiced concern about the siege of Gaza, warning that collective punishment of a population was prohibited under international law.
Mr Marsden-Readford said the "collective punishment" inflicted on Palestinians was a pattern of "75 years of oppression".
He also criticised the response of the Australian and other governments around the world as "hypocritical" and said the Australian government should "have no part in supporting Israeli apartheid".
Organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have labelled Israel's policies and actions towards Palestine as apartheid, as have independent experts reporting to the UN.
Mr Marsden-Readford said his group wanted as many people as possible to come along on October 21 to show their support for Palestinians, but stressed that the event would be peaceful.
In the meantime, he wants people to join the protest at Hyde Park in Sydney this Sunday, October 15.
Organisers of that event changed the location after NSW Police Force rejected an application to march through the city's streets.
NSW Police Force have since launched Operation Shelter to "ensure community safety" in future protests.
