Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

MS Gong route the beginning of inspired 4000-kilometre slog for 'Brockman on a bike'

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 13 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Potter will begin his 4278-kilometre Sydney to Perth ride by tackling the MS Gong route. Picture supplied.
Jason Potter will begin his 4278-kilometre Sydney to Perth ride by tackling the MS Gong route. Picture supplied.

What takes longer: riding a bike from Sydney to Perth, or watching the entire catalogue of NCIS?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.