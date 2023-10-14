Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

42 pictures as the Illawarra votes on the Voice referendum

By Newsroom
Updated October 14 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Voting centres across the Illawarra saw a steady stream of residents taking time out their day to cast their vote on the Voice referendum on Saturday, October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.