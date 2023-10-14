42 pictures as the Illawarra votes on the Voice referendum

Voting centres across the Illawarra saw a steady stream of residents taking time out their day to cast their vote on the Voice referendum on Saturday, October 14.
Figures from the AEC show 36 per cent of those eligible to vote in the Illawarra had already had their say in the week leading up, meaning there were very few long lines.
Yesterday (Friday, October 13) was the biggest single day of pre-polling in Australia's history with just over 1 million votes cast.
In total 6.13 million people voted at an early voting centre across Australia, making the referendum pre-poll period the largest number of votes cast at early voting centres in Australia's history.
At the Ribbonwood Centre in Dapto those stepping out to get their democracy sausage were surprised to see Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paying the area a visit. While in Woonona, the greatest excitement was the cupcake stall.
You can see how the day unfolded in our gallery above. You can also follow our national live blog which will keep you updated on the results as they come in.
