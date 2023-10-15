Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Sam Goodman keeps unbeaten record in tact after unanimous win over Miguel Flores

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 15 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park's Sam Goodman raises his arm in triumph after defeating Miguel Flores on Sunday. Picture by Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing
Albion Park's Sam Goodman raises his arm in triumph after defeating Miguel Flores on Sunday. Picture by Zain Mohammed/No Limit Boxing

Sam Goodman continues to strengthen his compelling case to fight Japanese megastar Naoya Inoue after taking care of former world title challenger Miguel Flores on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.