Ali Day has proven that he will again be the man to beat this summer after the four-time Nutri-Grain Ironman champion notched up an incredible ninth Coolangatta Gold victory on Sunday.
The Kiama star has dominated the "Coolie" over the past decade - and it proved no different again in 2023. In extremely hot conditions, Day was challenged throughout the race, but fought his way through to claim the win from Matt Bevilacqua.
It continued an incredible record for the main dubbed the "Coolie king", who first recorded a Gold victory in 2012. Day has since secured wins at the event in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 and, now, 2023.
The Gold is a premier competition on the Australia surf lifesaving calendar, signalling the unofficial start of the Ironman series - which kicks off in December.
"These Coolangatta Gold races get harder and harder every year for a lot of different reasons," 33-year-old Day told the Surf Life Saving Australia website post-race.
"Today, it was obviously the weather and my competitors. The field was stacked with guys I've raced and trained with for a really long period of my career. I've got so much respect for them and when they said they were both doing it, it gives you inspiration and makes you want to do the race."
Sunday's victory didn't come without its challenges, with Day trailing after the opening ski leg. However, he never looked back once he started the swim leg, fighting back to take the lead for the remainder of the grueling 41.8km event.
Day said the swim leg was his "bread and butter", but admitted that he was worried about Bevilacqua.
"Bevy is one of the best Ironmen ever but that's sort of where I made my move," he said.
"I just had to chip away, and try and get a bit of a gap. My calf was actually a little bit sore when I got off the ski, and I was a bit worried in the swim and the board, but I put my shoes on and it just held up.
"You can train for that run over and over again during preparation, but it still doesn't feel like the race. It's a bloody tough race, and I'm super stoked to have another one under my belt."
In the women's event, Gold Coast talent Lana Rogers returned home to secure her second Coolie title victory, after winning in 2019.
Rogers held off a strong challenge from Ironwoman veteran Courtney Hancock to claim the victory.
"It does not feel real at all. It's been a long four months of preparation, and it's been a big four months but I've just learnt to embrace the process," Rogers said post-race.
"To win it once is special, but to win it twice is unbelievable. I want to write myself in the history books, I've watched this race since I was nine years old and I've watched Ali win it nine times now."
