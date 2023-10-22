Fixing leaks are the quickest way to save water

Use a watering can or hose with a trigger nozzle to target areas that need water and avoid overwatering

Water before 10am or after 4pm, when the sun's low. You'll reduce water loss through evaporation

Using a pool blanket can reduce evaporation by up to 90 per cent

Take shorter showers. Every minute under a shower with a standard showerhead uses around 9 litres of water



Turn off the tap while you brush your teeth



Only wash when you have a full load