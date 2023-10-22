Most of the Illawarra is in drought or drought affected, dam levels are declining and people are being urged to save water now.
The region has had well below average rainfall so far during 2023, Bellambi has received 176 millimetres less than normal, with 118.5mm less in Albion Park and 89.7mm less in Kiama.
The water level in the Illawarra's main water supply, Avon Dam, has plummeted by almost one quarter during the past year - from 100 per cent to 78 per cent on October 20.
Supplementary water supplies - Nepean Dam and Tallowa Dam (in the Shoalhaven) - are at 71 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.
Cordeaux Dam is no longer used as a water supply for the Illawarra.
This summer is expected to be one of the hottest on records, following the driest winter in 37 years, and experts are worried the Illawarra could plummet into water restrictions by November 2024.
Sydney Water head of water supply and production, Ben Blayney, said when dam levels start to fall, they can drop quickly.
"We cannot wait until the dams are empty to take action," he said.
"What we can see as part of our daily monitoring processes is a series of red flags. These are the same trends we experienced going into the last drought.
"If you save water you'll save money and the environment."
Brownsville is the only Illawarra suburb to make Sydney Water's top 10 list of lowest water consumers for the first quarter of 2023. It ranked eighth with 35.25 kilolitres used per household.
Gerroa ranked fourth at 30.05kL, and the lowest consuming suburb was Berowra Waters, on Sydney's northern outskirts, at 23.84kL.
The highest water use was in Duffy's Forest on Sydney's northern beaches at 178.91kL per household. It was followed by some of Sydney's richest suburbs including Point Piper (175.13kL), Bellevue Hill (124.66kL), Centennial Park (116.70kL) and Darling Point (115.56kL).
Sydney's water desalination plant is used to supplement dam water for the Illawarra.
Simple steps can be taken to help reduce the amount of water you use.
