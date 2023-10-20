Susan Pettitt's (nee Pratley) legacy in netball will be immortalised next month, with the Diamonds great set to be inducted into the Netball NSW Hall of Fame.
Netball NSW revealed on Friday night that the Albion Park resident - alongside Vanessa Ware, Dr Grace Bryant and Pat Weston - will receive the honour for their contribution to the sport at a special ceremony in Sydney on November 4.
Pettitt, who grew up in the small Far South Coast town of Quaama, was a sharp shooter in Australia's golden era of netball.
The goal attack or goal shooter spent more than a decade representing her country, accumulating over 70 international games, with highlights including winning the 2007 World Netball Championships.
She was also a cornerstone in attack for the NSW Swifts (originally Sydney Swifts) for 11 seasons, where she won several championship title and became the club's highest capped player. Pettitt then left to join ANZ Championship newcomers Giants Netball for her last domestic two seasons.
Pettitt moved to Albion Park with her husband Brad in 2018, took to social media on Saturday morning to express her gratitude to Netball NSW.
"I'll be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month with some incredible netballers and humans, I'm feeling very special to be included alongside them," she wrote.
"Netball has been my life, from a young age. The hard work, dedication and sacrifice you make to play at the top level is something I would do a thousand times over in a heartbeat. I've experienced the highs and the lows of playing sport, and believe it is so important to shaping the person we become - it teaches us discipline, management and the importance of teamwork.
"I am forever grateful for what netball has brought to my life and the friendships I have created."
