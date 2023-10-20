Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park Diamonds great Susan Pettitt to be inducted in Netball NSW Hall of Fame

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
October 21 2023 - 9:45am
Susan Pettitt's (nee Pratley) legacy in netball will be immortalised next month, with the Diamonds great set to be inducted into the Netball NSW Hall of Fame.

