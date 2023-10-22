Illawarra Mercury
'Contaminated salt' in Fraternity Club magaritas sends two women to hospital with internal burns

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 22 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 6:50pm
Two women were left with burns after visiting the Fraternity Club where they were served margaritas with glasses rimmed with "contaminated salt". Picture by Adam McLean
Two women were left with burns after visiting the Fraternity Club where they were served margaritas with glasses rimmed with "contaminated salt". Picture by Adam McLean

Two women ended up in hospital with burns after being served drinks with "contaminated salt" coating the rim of the glass at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow.

