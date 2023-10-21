Thousands of people turned out to enjoy the food and fun of the Culture Mix multicultural festival on Saturday.
Thee Wollongong City Council event was held across various locations in the Wollongong CBD including lower Crown Street and Mall, Wollongong Town Hall, The Arts Precinct, Wollongong Library and Wollongong Art Gallery.
The highlights included various cultures performing on the stage in the Civic Plaza, the food fair at lower Crown Street, a cultural bazaar and various children's workshops in the library, including K-Pop dancing, indigenous weaving and sushi making.
