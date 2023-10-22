Family home on acreage

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Set on an expansive 2.65 hectares (approx), this property offers a spacious four bedroom home with stunning views out to Wollongong City.
Positioned among neighbouring residential property and the luscious greenery of the Illawarra escarpment, the site offers the potential for further development (subject to council approval).
The property is ideally located within close proximity to amenities such as Illawarra Christian School, Unanderra Public School, Derribong Convenience Supermarket, Derribong Park, Figtree Private Hospital and only a short drive to a variety of retailers, medical services and eateries.
The existing home comprises four bedrooms - the main bedroom fitted with an en suite. There is also a rumpus room or second living area, open plan timber kitchen and dining, a second kitchen on the lower level, a spacious living room built with a spectacular fireplace and a wraparound balcony.
The internal area of the home is 344 square metres and was designed with a suspended concrete slab, making the most of the beautiful views.
The majority of the land area is zoned C4 Environmental Living with part zoning of R2 Low Density Residential.
Arrange an inspection today to view this property for yourself.
