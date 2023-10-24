An oasis of space in a desired location

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
From the moment you walk inside this Mangerton home you'll be captivated by its charm and abundance of space.
Spanning two floors on a 651 square metre block, this versatile home offers stylish interiors throughout that make a strong contemporary statement.
The modern entertainer's kitchen features stone benchtops with breakfast bar, Miele oven and leadlight windows. It flows seamlessly to the informal living and dining areas, through to the covered timber terrace.
Nicole Kay, director at Belle Property Illawarra said the formal lounge retains many character features including a fireplace, while the lower rumpus room and pool house/studio offer great family zones and work from home options.
"Buyers will appreciate all the additional features including plantation shutters, high ceilings, classic timber flooring and the leadlight glass windows," Nicole said.
"The private leafy backyard boasts a saltwater in-ground swimming pool with a cabana/pool house surrounded by timber decking."
The home has four well-sized bedrooms including a sun drenched, east facing main bedroom with a built-in robe, while the modern, fully-tiled family bathroom includes a dual sink vanity.
If you enjoy entertaining friends and family the all-seasons timber deck offers the perfect space. Extending from the informal living and dining areas and accessible via French doors, it overlooks the backyard and pool and takes in lovely escarpment views.
There are also multiple outdoor entertaining zones as well as formal and informal living zones inside.
The home is complete with a lock-up garage with internal access.
"This property is ideal for family buyers, lifestyle buyers, young families or upsizers," Nicole said.
Ideally positioned this home offers easy access to local beaches, Wollongong CBD, transport and the freeway.
"In a setting known for its family-friendly feel, you'll love being so close to everything Mangerton and the CBD offer. You'll be within walking distance to both public and private schooling, corner store, Mangerton Park and cafes," Nicole said.
"It also has easy access to the hospital precinct, childcare, Figtree Grove for shopping and beautiful surf beaches are only minutes away."
