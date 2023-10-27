Join us for our inaugural and one-of-a-kind magical Christmas photoshoot, all for a great cause!
We've transformed the Mercury's photographic studio into a majestic glitter cave for the festive season and are offering our readers the chance to step inside.
Our sessions, shot by Mercury photographers against a custom-made backdrop, cost $50 and last 20 mins.
We'll email you every frame we shoot, and donate every dollar you give us (no covering our costs, no fees for middlemen) to the Illawarra Women's Health Centre.
The sessions are for adults, kids, friends and families in all their forms (maximum six people). We want you to have fun in the cave, with a few staged shots and hopefully some time left at the end for tinsel fights.
Date: November 11, 2023
Time: 20-minute session
Location: Illawarra Mercury Studio, 77 Market Street, Wollongong
Donation: $50. Electronic payment only upon arrival, cash not accepted.
Limited session times available
No Santa, all heart: This photoshoot is a celebration of the many joys of the holiday season, without the traditional Santa Claus theme.
Giving back: All proceeds from the photoshoot will be donated to the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, a local not-for-profit organisation that provides free and low-cost medical, allied and complementary health care. It supports women who have experienced domestic, family and/or sexual violence, with its services extending to casework, counselling, legal assistance and financial counselling.
Professional photography: You'll receive a folder of digital photos taken by our award-winning photographers. They will capture your holiday moments beautifully, ensuring you have cherished memories to treasure for years to come.
Unique set design: Our set is thoughtfully designed to create a magical and festive atmosphere that's perfect for families, couples, and individual portraits.
If you're ready to capture the spirit of the festive season while making a difference, reserve your spot below. We can't wait to see you at Illawarra Mercury's Magical Family Photoshoot.
