Renovated family haven

Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Nestled in a peaceful street in one of Wollongong's most idyllic suburbs, this home captures the spirit of a modern retreat while offering prime everyday convenience.
Recently renovated, the dual-level home provides light-filled interiors, leafy escarpment views and ample space for the growing family.
There are generously sized lounge areas per level plus a separate dining, study and rear sunroom.
The luxury kitchen, that is just three months old, has a dishwasher, gas cooking and island bench.
Stylishly appointed, the main bathroom boasts a sleek tub, stone vanity and feature wall.
Entertaining family and friends is easy on the outdoor deck, overlooking the child-friendly backyard with a lovely leafy outlook.
This elegant home embraces easy living to the full with stylish timber flooring, ample storage and ducted air-conditioning.
It also includes new carpet, gas heating point, water temperature control and a single carport plus a shed.
Located approximately 650 metres from Mount Kembla Public School and an approximate 15 minute drive to Wollongong CBD. This tightly held pocket is just moments to transport and parks, and a short drive to Unanderra and Figtree shopping precincts, beaches and university.
