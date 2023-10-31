Once intended to be a commercial bulky good strip, the look of Flinders Street is set to dramatically change with a second large-scale apartment complex approved.
In August this year a 189-apartment complex at 35-43 Flinders Street - which included the old Villa D'oro site - was approved after a Land and Environment Court ruling.
The seven to nine storey building will be built across five lots of land on the eastern side of Flinders Street, just north of the Gilligan's Island roundabout.
Also, Wollongong City Council is considering an application for a McDonald's to be built right-next door.
And now, another massive apartment complex will be built just 240 metres down the road.
This month the Southern Regional Planning Panel approved a nine-storey twin tower development featuring 114 residential apartments with ground-floor commercial space for two businesses.
A proposed 76-place childcare centre has since been removed from the development.
The building from developer Blaq Projects will take out the five land lots immediately south of Lever's Art Supplies.
The council's recommendation to the planning panel was that the project be approved, noting it received just one submission in relation to the building - a vote of support from Neighbourhood Forum Five.
"It is considered that the proposed development has been designed appropriately given the nature and characteristics of the site and is unlikely to result in significant adverse impacts on the character or amenity of the surrounding area," the council report stated.
During its hearings, the planning panel noted Flinders Street had originally been intended as a commercial zone for bulky goods stores, however that was gradually changing.
"The panel questioned council's ability to maintain bulky goods type development within the corridor noting this emerging typology," a briefing paper stated.
The building exceeded the 32-metre height limit for the site by 1.1 metres; a variation request noted the living areas of the complex were all under the 32-metre limit and the excess was due to the roofline and a lift over-run.
The planning panel accepted that variation.
The panel deemed the development to be "in the public's interest".
"The proposal was consistent with the existing and the desired future character of the area and would deliver employment opportunities and much needed housing for the region," the panel's decision stated.
"The built form outcomes would not result in any unacceptable external or internal amenity outcomes."
