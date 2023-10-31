Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Flinders Street set to dramatically change as twin towers get green light

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The twin towers of an apartment complex just approved for Flinders Street, which is another sign of the changing face of the street.
The twin towers of an apartment complex just approved for Flinders Street, which is another sign of the changing face of the street.

Once intended to be a commercial bulky good strip, the look of Flinders Street is set to dramatically change with a second large-scale apartment complex approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.