Australian Conservation Foundation submits in favour of Illawarra offshore wind

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 31 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Australian Conservation Foundation CEO Kelly O'Shanassy said the country's chief environmental group supported the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone.
Australia's premier environmental lobby group has made a submission in support of the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone, while noting impacts on wildlife need to be avoided, minimised or mitigated.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

