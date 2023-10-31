A stylish and spacious entertainer

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Meticulously finished this deluxe duplex in Towradgi has a fantastic north-facing outdoor area that is ideal for entertaining.
Cristian Carvana from The Agency Illawarra said this thoughtfully designed property has everything a family needs to enjoy carefree, comfortable living, in style.
"The alfresco area, with a built-in barbecue, is the perfect space to spend time with loved ones while watching the children splash around in the pool," Cristian said.
"This home has been designed for the entertainer."
Impressive from the moment you walk up to the monumental solid timber front door and go through to a double height space that is bathed in natural light.
The home is practical and superbly appointed with striking polished concrete floors throughout the open plan living/dining area.
You'll be able to cook up a storm in the sleek state-of-the-art kitchen featuring a huge island bench with breakfast bar, stunning quartz benchtops, high end Bosch appliances and butler's pantry.
"This quality built home is only four years old," Cristian said. "It is ideal for a young family and offers around 350 square metres of internal living space."
Venture upstairs to discover three generous bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. The luxurious main suite includes a walk-in robe, en suite and private balcony.
The super-sized family bathroom features luxe freestanding tub and separate shower.
Also on the upper level is a flexible family room/study space complete with a wall of storage.
Back down to the ground level and you can head through the glass stacker doors that open to the covered entertaining area with an outdoor kitchen, the perfect spot for long lazy lunches with friends.
This overlooks the private saltwater pool which leads to a grassed yard and shed with extra toilet.
Completing the home is a substantial lock up triple car garage with remote access and internal entry, ducted air-conditioning, plantation shutters, secure audio visual intercom access and NBN EZview camera security system.
"Ideally located the property is a level 500 metre stroll from Towradgi train station, two minutes to Towradgi Public School and three minutes to the iconic rock pool," Cristian said.
"This is convenient, designer living, with all the extras."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.