A motorist has admitted to causing the death of a pedestrian on the Princes Highway in Fairy Meadow earlier this year.
Jamie Charles Eastwood, 62, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, November 7 to negligent driving occasioning death in relation to the events of the morning of April 2.
The East Corrimal resident was driving out of the driveway of the Leisure Coast Garden Centre and Leisure Coast Fruit Market when he struck a 66-year-old woman.
Paramedics treated the woman for critical injuries but she died at the scene.
Court documents put Eastwood's negligent driving as having occurred between 8.30am and 9.03am that day.
Eastwood will return to court for sentencing on November 24.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.