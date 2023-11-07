All eyes might be on Flemington for the 163rd running of the Melbourne Cup, but there's a fair bit of interest in what's happening at Kembla Grange, too.
As well as the none-race card there's a tonne of fun lined up - from the traditional fashion on the field, food trucks, gourmet picnic hampers, live entertainment and more.
The sun is out, the track looks resplendent and the crowds are flowing in.
Keep up to date as we keep adding to these glorious images thanks to our photographers on the ground, Adam McLean and Anna Warr.
Click the photo below to scroll through dozens of images
