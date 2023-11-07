A flare sighting off Windang Island led to a multi-agency emergency search and rescue operation overnight.
A member of the public reported they saw a flare light up the night sky over the ocean at 8.20pm on Tuesday, November 8.
Police dispatched Marine Rescue NSW crews to search the water to look for any vessels in distress.
"The crew on board Shellharbour 30 conducted multiple sweeps covering an area half-a-nautical mile north and south of Windang Island and half-a-nautical mile out to sea," Inspector Stuart Massey said.
"The vessels were out around Windang Island and nobody was found. There were no reports of missing people and no distress calls."
Inspector Massey said flares should only be used in life-threatening emergencies.
"The best thing people can do if you do spot a flare is call triple-0."
"It is important that people reporting a possible flare sighting take note of the direction and colour, that information greatly assists search and rescue crews."
