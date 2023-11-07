In just one day dangerous Illawarra construction sites have been slapped with 41 notices and $25,200 in fines for putting workers lives at risk.
SafeWork NSW inspectors are targeting residential and large construction sites in the area during a three-day blitz.
"There's a clear correlation between build quality and safety," SafeWork NSW construction services regional director Laurence Richey said.
Of the 31 businesses targeted during the first day of the operation on Monday, November 6, just five escaped a notice or a fine.
Inspectors are looking at a number of risks including: fall from height, electrical, amenities and safe work practices by companies.
In recent months there have been three fall from height incidents at Illawarra construction sites, including one on July 24 that left 20-year-old Oak Flats tradie Connor Pringle dead.
On July 20, a 22-year-old man fell at a residential construction site in Bulli and was impaled on a metal bar. On July 27, a 20-year-old contractor fell from a height at the Kiama Woolworths build and was left with severe back injuries.
By July 27, 59 workers had been injured on Illawarra worksites so far during 2023.
"We see the backend of it where families are affected forever. There should never be any excuse for poor safety practices that lead to injury," Mr Richey said.
As the safety blitz continues on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Illawarra, Mr Richey revealed some inspections are due to public-tip offs.
"Everyone can drive past sites and you can see activities occurring on a site," he said.
"We can take notifications from the public through out Speak Up Save Lives app".
Mr Richey urged workers to speak up about unsafe work practices.
"Workers need to be talking with their employers about safety, they're the people working with the risk and the best ones to address that risk," he said.
