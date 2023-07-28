The Woolworths pop-up shop in Kiama remains closed following a horror workplace accident that left a man in hospital.
A 20-year-old contractor working on the multi-million renovation at Kiama Woolworths fell from a height around 1pm on Thursday, July 27. The Illawarra Mercury understands he has severe back injuries.
The man was airlifted to St George Hospital in Sydney and is in a stable condition.
SafeWork NSW is investigating the accident and Woolworths Group issued a statement on Thursday that said: "Our thoughts are with the contractor and their family".
This was the third construction worker to fall from a height in the Illawarra during the past week, after a Bulli worker fell and was impaled on a metal bar, and Oak Flats man Connor Pringle fell sustaining critical head injuries.
The Woolworths pop-up shop had been servicing the community after the store closed on Monday, July 24 so the roof could be replaced.
"This is temporarily closed for the safety of team and customers while investigations continue into yesterday's incident," a Woolworths Group spokesman said.
It had been operating out of the BWS in Kiama Village and offering a small selection of milk, bread, fresh produce, eggs and other essential products.
The spokesman said stage two works on a new decked car park, direct-to-boot facility and refurbishment of the store commenced in July.
"Upon completion the new centre will provide: a full-range supermarket, including a direct-to-boot service; a range of specialty shops and services, including an alfresco dining area; improved car parking and access; and refreshed design, amenity and landscaping," he said.
Woolworths Kiama remains on track to open at the end of 2023.
"We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community as we continue to upgrade the Kiama Village shopping centre for customers," the spokesman said.
He declined however to provide details on the cost of the works "given we have our FY [financial year] results next month".
A shuttle bus is operating from Kiama to Shellharbour Stockland to assist the community.
The bus will be wheelchair accessible and have Woolworths team member/s onboard to assist customers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.