A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital after falling through a roof at Woolworths in Kiama.
The accident occurred around 1pm on Thursday, July 27 and the man was left with severe back injuries.
Paramedics treated the man on scene, he was then transported to the helicopter base at Albion Park to be airlifted to hospital.
Police and SafeWork NSW were called to the scene and the incident is now under investigation.
A SafeWork spokesman said the worker has "fallen from heights" at the Terralong Street shopping centre.
"SafeWork inspectors are attending the site and further information is not available at this time," he said.
The Woolworths Group issued a statement on the matter: "Our thoughts are with the contractor and their family.
"We're also offering support to other contractors and team members who were on the site at the time. We are assisting authorities with their investigations.
"We're grateful to the local emergency services who were quickly on the scene to offer assistance."
The worksite is closed however the BWS, pharmacy and Woolworths pop-up shop remain open.
The under-construction Kiama Village includes a major renovation of the Woolworths store.
The store temporarily closed on Monday, July 24, to accommodate renovations and is understood the closure will be for three weeks.
This comes following a similar accident when Oak Flats man Connor Pringle, 20, suffered critical head injuries in a fall on Monday, July 24.
He works in roofing and is now fighting for his life in Liverpool Hospital.
On July 20, a 22-year-old man was impaled by a metal rod after he fell at a Bulli worksite while he was working on the construction of a home on Hutton Avenue. He was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
