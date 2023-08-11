Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

SafeWork NSW targets Wollongong construction firm for safety breaches

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 11 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers on a construction site at Young Street, Wollongong that prompted SafeWork NSW inspectors to visit. Pictures supplied
Workers on a construction site at Young Street, Wollongong that prompted SafeWork NSW inspectors to visit. Pictures supplied

A Wollongong construction site has been slapped with 67 SafeWork notices for putting its workers at risk in unsafe work practices, but the site's operator says it's committed to safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.