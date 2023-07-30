Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Oak Flats man Connor Pringle dies after workplace accident

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 30 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pringle fishing; at the beach; and with his mother Racheal. Pictures supplied
Connor Pringle fishing; at the beach; and with his mother Racheal. Pictures supplied

A young Oak Flats tradie described as a "ray of sunshine" has died after a workplace accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.