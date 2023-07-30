A young Oak Flats tradie described as a "ray of sunshine" has died after a workplace accident.
Connor Pringle was left critically injured from a fall on a worksite on Monday, July 24 and was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital.
The 20-year-old died later that week.
News of Connor's death was met with messages of condolences on social media pages, with one person saying he "always had a sparkle" and another describing him as "an amazing boy who made the world a brighter place".
A family member, Erin Riley, last week said Connor was "just a ray of sunshine, the cheekiest, cheekiest guy".
Connor grew up in Oak Flats, an area to which his family had strong ties; he, his mother Racheal and his grandmother all attended Oak Flats High School, and five generations lived in the suburb.
Ms Riley established an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to help Connor's mother, his father Mark and younger sister Libby in the wake of the accident, which as of the afternoon of Sunday, July 30 had raised over $17,400.
She said the Pringle family "the most incredible, genuine, amazing people" who supported others in times of need, and hoped the fundraiser would take some pressure off.
The GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/connor-pringle.
Albion Park Community Church has also rallied to help, holding a donation collection on Sunday, July 30 to support Connor's grandparents and family.
SafeWork NSW has confirmed it is investigating the incident.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
