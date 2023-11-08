See all the Year 12 formal photos from Oak Flats and St Mary's

Watermelon-wide smiles and elegance personified was the name of the game when two high schools met in Wollongong on Wednesday evening.
Year 12 students from Oak Flats High School and their peers from St Mary Star of the Sea College celebrated the end of their school years with pre-formal photos at the Rose Gardens.
There's a lot to celebrate, the graduates officially completed their HSC exams on November 3.
The senior high school students posed for photos at the Rose Gardens, providing even more colour and class despite the slightly drizzly weather.
The Oak Flats contingent posed for pics in the floral setting before heading to Lucia's by the Sea in Wollongong.
