A Wollongong nun is fighting with State Rail over the closure of its Central station cloakroom.
On her trips to Sydney Sister Mary D'Arcy from Corrimal has been talking to fellow commuters.
Since July she has spoken to about 2000 Illawarra commuters and handed out more than 1000 flyers.
"I wait until the train has left Thirroul and then I say a prayer before I start to talk to give myself a bit of extra courage," she said.
Sr Mary said that last year 217,668 articles were left there for safekeeping, netting the cloakroom a profit of $11,102.
However she was told $11,000 wasn't enough of a profit.
"But it's meant to be a service to the public and I thought service was meant to be the primary concern of government, not profits," she said.
Her efforts would come to nothing, as State Rail confirmed a week later the cloakroom would be closing and replaced with lockers.
