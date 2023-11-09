Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1997: Wollongong nun takes on State Rail

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
While on the train to Sydney in 1997 a Corrimal nun gained support from commuters opposing the closure of the Central station cloakroom.
Looking back at November 10, 1997

A Wollongong nun is fighting with State Rail over the closure of its Central station cloakroom.

