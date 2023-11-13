Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

All the colour as UOW hosts Trans and Friends Festival 2023

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
November 13 2023 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drag king Magnus Opium performing at the University of Wollongong's duck pond lawn at the second Trans and Friends Festival on November 12. Picture by Robert Peet
Drag king Magnus Opium performing at the University of Wollongong's duck pond lawn at the second Trans and Friends Festival on November 12. Picture by Robert Peet

After a successful first year the Trans and Friends Festival lit up the University of Wollongong once again for a celebration of diversity and pride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.