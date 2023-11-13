Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli Beach to host Sydney Water Surf Series/Summer of Surf double header

Updated November 13 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Ironman competitor Ben Carberry is returning to the region this weekend. Picture by Anna Warr
Illawarra Ironman competitor Ben Carberry is returning to the region this weekend. Picture by Anna Warr

Some of the biggest names in Australian surf sports are primed for the weekend's Sydney Water Surf Series/Summer of Surf double header at Bulli Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.