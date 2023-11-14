Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes has recommended that the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone should be no closer than 20 kilometres to shore.
The call is contained in Ms Brynes's submission to the Illawarra offshore wind zone, which closes for community consultation today.
After consultation has concluded, Energy and Climate Change minister Chris Bowen will make a decision to either declare the zone at its full size, declare a smaller zone or not declare a zone at all.
The Illawarra offshore wind zone has been the focus of intense community debate, with a rally against the zone drawing hundreds to Flagstaff Hill in Wollongong in October.
Facebook groups have sprung up for and against the proposal, and the proposal has attracted support, conditional support and opposition from businesses and organisations including BlueScope, Electrify 2515, fishing associations, board-riders groups, unions and peak business groups.
Debate has focused on the visual impact of the turbines, the potential impact on marine life and whether the power generated will reduce energy prices for Illawarra residents.
In addition to the minimum distance offshore, Ms Byrnes said the height of the turbines should be "minimised" while allowing generation capacity to be met. Ms Byrnes did not recommend a height limit, however the Newcastle zone, when declared, limited turbines to 260m in height, to address aviation safety.
Ms Byrnes also called for a community benefit dividend to be incorporated into the licensing structure, if the zone is declared, something she flagged at an offshore wind debate held earlier this month.
Overall, Ms Byrnes said she supported the proposal for the zone, conditional on strict environmental protections, the highest local content provisions, and establishing a local advisory committee.
