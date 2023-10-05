Illawarra Mercury
Electrify 2515 offers conditional support to Illawarra wind farms

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 5 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:57pm
A community group pushing to electrify the entire postcode of 2515 has announced its conditional support for offshore wind in the Illawarra, provided any final project meets strict environmental standards and provides community benefits.

