Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Yours and Owls organisers say NSW festivals should be able to use pill testing

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 5 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo from a previous year's Yours and Owls festival when it was held at Stuart Park. File picture by Anna Warr
A photo from a previous year's Yours and Owls festival when it was held at Stuart Park. File picture by Anna Warr

The organisers of Wollongong's long-running Yours and Owls festival say they are hopeful that they will one day be able to offer pill testing for patrons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.