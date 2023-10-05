Yours and Owls organisers say NSW festivals should be able to use pill testing

The organisers of Wollongong's long-running Yours and Owls festival say they are hopeful that they will one day be able to offer pill testing for patrons.
In a "housekeeping" email to people planning to attend the October 14-15 event, organisers said they were keen for the NSW Labor Government to follow in the Queensland government's footsteps and allow pill testing.
"We are hopeful in the future, we will be given the approval to access this proven harm minimisation tool," they said.
"NSW Police have confirmed they will be on-site with drug dogs and will be conducting strip searches."
Pill testing has been in the spotlight after two young men died while attending a Sydney music festival over the long-weekend.
Ahead of the public holiday period, NSW Health warned high dose ecstasy pills had been found in circulation, and that the combination of drugs and high temperatures could be dangerous for festival goers.
Following renewed calls for the state to allow a pill testing trial after the men's deaths, Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park said on Monday that it was not a "silver bullet".
He said he would meet with NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant this week to discuss festivals and "make sure our measures are as robust as possible".
The Yours and Owls organisers have also emphasised to their patrons that that drugs were not permitted at the festival, which will be held at the University of Wollongong for the first time this year.
"We know we sound like a broken record with this one, but it must be said; the laws regarding illegal drug use on-site at Yours and Owls are no different to those in real life," they said.
"A zero-tolerance approach is implemented across the festival site."
However they also said an "abstinence-only line is unrealistic and unhelpful", so had been working with police, ambulance, medical staff, security and other organisations to minimise risk.
They said peer-based harm reduction service Dancewize and UOW's Respectful Communities team would be available to support people during and after the event.
"Ultimately, we ask individuals to take responsibility for themselves and their decision-making pre, during and after the event to ensure they have a safe time," they said.
"If you or any of your friends feel unwell, get assistance immediately from the Dancewize crew, event staff, or security. Go straight to the medical tent for judgement-free assistance.
"We can't stress enough that you WILL NOT get into trouble when seeking medical assistance; remember, your safety and that of your mates is everyone's number one priority."
They also suggested patrons familiarise themselves with their rights regarding police strip searches before to entering the event, and said to "please contact a lawyer if you feel these rights have been violated".
