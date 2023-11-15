Three people alleged to have committed a string of traffic offences are on the run from police.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers released these rap sheets in the hope the public will help them track down the alleged offenders.
The youngest person on the run is 21-year-old Felicity Green, then Toby Gladden, 23, and Daniel Davies, 30.
Felicity Green is known to frequent Wollongong and Warrawong areas.
Daniel Davies is known to frequent Oak Flats and Wollongong.
Toby Gladden is known to frequent the Warilla area.
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399.
