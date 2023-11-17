Illawarra Mercury
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local Business
In Depth

The feelgood business survival trend sweeping the Illawarra

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 18 2023 - 9:43am, first published November 17 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faith Varty, Jennifer O'Toole and Jerin-Lei Malacrida inside The Heart, Atchison Street in Wollongong. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Faith Varty, Jennifer O'Toole and Jerin-Lei Malacrida inside The Heart, Atchison Street in Wollongong. Picture by Sylvia Liber

As cost-of-living pressures continue to bite, there seems to be a unique trend among Illawarra businesses to boost trade and happiness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.