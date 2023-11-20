Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Keiraville's guerilla knitter yarn bombs the shops in big fat flowers

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated November 20 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crochet flower hangs from a tree outside the shops on Gipps Road in Keiraville. Picture by Adam McLean
A crochet flower hangs from a tree outside the shops on Gipps Road in Keiraville. Picture by Adam McLean

Keiraville's guerilla knitter has emerged from a two-year hiatus to yarn-bomb the suburb's cafe strip in big fat flowers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.