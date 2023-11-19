A Coniston family had a lucky escape after a fire erupted in their home overnight.
When firefighters arrived at their Robwald Avenue home at 2.45am on Monday, November 20, they could smell burning and see a red glow in a front window.
"The smoke alarm had alerted them so they were out the front when we arrived," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Greg Shepherd said.
The fire was burning in the dining room at the front of the home and thick, black smoke had spread throughout the property.
"It took around 10 minutes to extinguish, but because the house was full of smoke it took a while to get rid of it," Station Officer Shepherd said.
"Crews did a really good job of getting it under control."
Police were called to the scene and while the cause of the blaze is under investigation, it is not suspicious.
Station Officer Shepherd said a device left charging in the dining room is being investigated, he said it was not an e-scooter.
"It's a timely reminder for people to not leave devices on charge," he said.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code above to request a free smoke alarm.
