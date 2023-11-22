Everest winner Joe Pride wants to climb another mountain at Kembla Grange

Joe Pride has only watched the replay of The Everest 'about 100 times'.
It was a dream come true, as Think About It took out the $20 million race, Australia's richest, with Proven Thoroughbreds stablemate Private Eye less than a length away in third.
The streak of spring success continued last weekend when Coal Crusher blew his rivals to claim the $1 million The Hunter at Newcastle. So Pride arrives at Kembla Grange on Saturday determined to put an exclamation point on a sizzling spring by taking out the 1000m sprint The Warra, the partner race to the feature $1m The Gong.
Like The Everest, the Warwick Farm trainer brings a two-pronged attack, with five-year-old gelding Dragonstone stepping out fresh and Dehorned Unicorn looking to improve off an impressive run behind Quick Tempo and Iowna Merc.
Pride said the stable wanted to make sure the carnival finishes in style.
"It would be great to add The Warra to what's obviously been an exciting spring," he said. "Dragonstone's been really consistent in higher grade last prep and he's had placings in really good races.
"We've given him a little break and I think he's nicely placed for this.
"Dehorned Unicorn is also a very consistent horse and will get in with a light weight."
After conquering the mountain, Pride said he'd taken time to soak in the success this year, even as he was back to the reality preparing to take a team of horses to a midweek meeting on his home surface at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Even when he's tried to put his feet firmly back on the ground, those around him regularly reminisce about Think About It's dream win.
"Yeah, my son has shown me the replay about 100 times," he said.
"It's been amazing, we've made sure we had some time to celebrate and it was icing on the cake to win again last Saturday (in The Hunter)."
Dragonstone with Tim Clark aboard, has drawn barrier four for Saturday's race, with Dehorned Unicorn in gate seven.
Previous The Warra winner Eleven Eleven will have to overcome barrier 14 with Nash Rawiller aboard, while defending champion Athelric has drawn comfortable in five.
"Dehorned Unicorn needs the softer run, but can still run a good race," Pride said.
With up to 15 millimetres of rain predicted for Friday and Saturday, Pride took great confidence in Dragonstone's chances, having performed consistently well on softer ground.
Saturday at Kembla Grange
4pm: Illawarra Mercury $1m The Gong (1600m)
4.40pm: $300,000 The Warra (1000m)
