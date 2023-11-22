Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Everest winner Joe Pride wants to climb another mountain at Kembla Grange

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Joe Pride celebrates Think About It winning The Everest at Royal Randwick this year. Picture by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
Trainer Joe Pride celebrates Think About It winning The Everest at Royal Randwick this year. Picture by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Joe Pride has only watched the replay of The Everest 'about 100 times'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.