Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

It's The Gong day party, but what's happening inside the race track?

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:35am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Turf Club chief executive Steve Keene at the Kembla Grange inside track earthworks. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra Turf Club chief executive Steve Keene at the Kembla Grange inside track earthworks. Picture by Adam McLean

A new era has been quite literally unearthed at Kembla Grange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.