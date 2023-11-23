Can Robert and Luke Price cause $61 boilover in $1m The Gong?

He might be a $61 shot, but Cuban Royale has the opportunity to carry the legacy left by stablemate Count De Rupee in Saturday's $1 million The Gong.
Part of the wild success of the race, established in 2019, is the outstanding results of Kembla Grange-trained horses, including Kerry Parker's Hope In Your Heart running a fast-finishing second to Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Riodini last year.
But the region's big moment so far came in 2021 when Count De Rupee, with Brock Ryan jumping from a wide gate as joint favourite and saluting, a fortnight after running second in the now $10 million Golden Eagle.
Tragedy was to strike soon after when Count De Rupee collapsed and died during trackwork, but his career helped establish a new standard for the Robert and Luke Price, who have also had the Group-level talent Jamaea in recent times.
Now it's the old boy Cuban Royale's turn to chase glory and he looked anything but over the hill while parading for the cameras at the Prices stable this week.
The Price spent the week sweating on acceptances for the race after Cuban Royale lost a rating point running fourth in the Listed Ladies Day Cup on a Heavy track at Hawkesbury last time out.
But in the end the evergreen nine-year-old gelding was the final horse in the field before emergencies.
Robert Price said it will be an emotional day again for the family and stable as Cuban Royale attempts to emulate Count De Rupee's success.
"Just to win your home town main race, it meant the world to us," he said.
"And the legacy that came off Count De Rupee alone has held us in good stead.
"As much as we miss him and he's left a big dent in our stable, you've got to soldier on and we've got some really nice three-year-olds coming through.
"And this old horse (Cuban Royale), we've been fortunate to have this type of horse year after a year, it's a pat on our own back to be able to keep these horses sound."
Cuban Royale will jump from barrier 13, the same gate Brock Ryan found a spot just behind the speed for Count De Rupee with a race-winning ride two years ago.
This time though, Price expects Ryan to ride Cuban Royale quietly and hit the line hard.
"This fella has gate speed, but we thought he evolved as a race horse when ridden a couple pairs quieter," Price said.
"We won't be going forward that's for sure. He's got to run a mile, he's got limited form over a mile, but when the riders get off him probably the last three starts, they all said they're happy to go over a mile with him.
"We planned (to run in The Gong) 12 months ago and it would have been a poke in the eye if we hadn't got a run after running into the Heavy (track) at Hawkesbury, but we're in now."
It will be Cuban Royale's 71st career start on Saturday.
After a consistent preparation where Cuban Royale ran an eye-catching second in the Bill Ritchie over 1400m, then was four lengths of The Gong rival Cepheus in the Alan Brown at Rosehill and sixth in the Theo Marks Stakes (1300m), with Chris Waller's Waterford third and also running Saturday, Price expects him to push on for another preparation or two yet.
"I can't see why not," he said.
"He's put himself into Group 3 and Listed class, Brock thought we were a tad stiff in the Bill Ritchie.
"The horse has got the right form for the race. We like the look of the race."
Kembla Grange, Saturday
12.20pm: First race
4pm: Illawarra Mercury The Gong (1600m)
4.40pm: The Warra (1000m)
