Cepheus carrying weight of expectations for return to Kembla Grange

"I remember him having his first start (in Australia) down there during the COVID meetings and he liked the track, he was really good that day even if it was a bit short for him. He's been absolutely fantastic this preparation, the race didn't really suit us last start and he was left chasing the winner with the big weight. This was probably the first preparation keeping him as a sprinter and miler, so we'll take him to the Ingham and give him a let-up, we might look into the winter, maybe the Stradbroke (in Queensland)."