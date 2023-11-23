Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Stayz hits back on holiday rentals cap as Kiama looks at loopholes

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
November 23 2023 - 2:02pm
A multistorey 'residential' development lodged for Loves Bay. Kiama councillor found the property was built with the intention of being a short-term rental accommodation complex. Picture supplied
Holiday rental provider Stayz has hit back at suggestions that caps on the number of days a home can be rented out in a year would lead to more long-term rental accommodation in tourist hot spots such as Kiama and the Shoalhaven as Kiama councillors call for more powers to regulate short term rentals.

