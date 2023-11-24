Expert tips for $1m The Gong at Kembla Grange

James McDonald, Australia's top jockey, is ready to take on the world with a five-week stint in Hong Kong, including reuniting with Cox Plate winner Romantic Warrior.
But first the champion rider comes to Wollongong to sign off for the spring in style aboard Osipenko in today's $1m The Gong. The Chris Waller-trained star is well weighted and nicely drawn, ticking all the boxes to dominate the Kembla Grange mile. - Tim Barrow
The Mercury tipsters offer who they think will win The Gong.
Race seven, 1600m, 4pm
TIM BARROW
Illawarra Mercury
3 OSIPENKO
1 Cepheus
11 Waterford
9 Detonator Jack
STEVE ZAMMIT
ACM tipster
1 CEPHEUS
3 Osipenko
9 Detonator Jack
11 Waterford
IAN RUSSELL
Mediality
3 OSIPENKO
1 Cepheus
11 Waterford
2 New Mandate
RAY HICKSON
Racing NSW
9 DETONATOR JACK
3 Osipenko
8 Communist
18 Loch Eagle
Race eight, 1000m, 4.40pm
TIM BARROW
6 DRAGONSTONE
7 Recommendation
8 Insurrection
3 Malkovich
STEVE ZAMMIT
12 BRUNDENELL
5 Bacchanalia
3 Malkovich
2 Athelric
IAN RUSSELL
3 MALKOVICH
2 Athelric
6 Dragonstone
9 Hard To Say
