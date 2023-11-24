Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 24 November 2023
Unanderra station is upgraded, now where are the trains?

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 24 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 2:09pm
Unanderra station was opened with a blessing by Buddhist monks from the Nan Tien Temple. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Unanderra station was opened with a blessing by Buddhist monks from the Nan Tien Temple. Picture by Sylvia Liber

During the official opening of the revamped Unanderra train station, Transport Minister Jo Haylen quipped she hoped next time to take the train to the Illawarra.

Local News

