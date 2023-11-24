Evans in the fast lane for Sydney Water series win at Wollongong City Beach

Isabella Evans has her eyes on Sydney Water Surf Series glory as the annual competition comes to its conclusion this Saturday at the young gun's home club, Wollongong City.
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club will play host to the Illawarra-based series' fourth and final round, with Evans among a crop of junior and senior competitors eyeing off a title.
The Wilton teenager remains unbeaten after the opening three rounds in the under-15s girls beach sprint category, which is clearly Evans' strength. The 14-year-old is also a current Australian sprint champion and was recently presented with numbered cap 49 at a gala event recognising Wollongong City's 50 former and current Aussie champions.
Evans, who will aim to complete the perfect four beach sprint rounds on Saturday, said she was thrilled to see the competition coming to Wollongong City SLSC.
"It feels pretty special, I'm looking forward to it. I know a lot of people from my club there and it will be great to have everyone there from the club supporting you," Evans told the Mercury.
"The series has been really good. All of the girls competing are all very talented and strong in the sprint, which has pushed me more."
Evans has been part of the Wollongong City SLSC for about five years now, after previously being at Pambula Surf Life Saving Club on the NSW Far South Coast.
She has grown particularly passionate for beach sprints, and the teen has some lofty goals for the future.
"I'd love to get more up to winning more national titles and maybe even a world title one day," Evans said.
"I just love doing sprints. I love pushing myself and when I'm running on the sand, it just feels different. Obviously something like cross country is a bit longer, but on the sand I just feel fast and good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.